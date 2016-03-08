Exclusive: Juventus continue youth revolution; French talent secured
07 January at 22:45Dejan Kulusevski is the signing of the winter. However, Juventus's youth project continues, as sporting director Fabio Paratici and his men are active on several fronts. In fact, they are even working on another operation that is heading towards closure.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the Bianconeri have got their hands on Jean Claude Ntenda, a 17-year-old full-back of Nantes that is considered among the best French prospects in his position. In other words, he caught Juve's attention.
He plays on the left-hand side of the defence, using his pace to run up and down the flank. Given the potential he has, Nantes are very frustrated about losing the player in such an early stage of the career, as they potentially could have got a lot more for him later on.
Juventus will take him immediately, the agreement will be defined shortly and the deal is already at the finish line. Ntenda will be another young reinforcement for the Turin side, who are determined to continue their superiority in the future.
