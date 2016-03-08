Exclusive: Juventus convinced by Rabiot; the details of the offer
19 June at 23:55Adrien Rabiot has convinced Juventus. In fact, despite their hopes of getting Paul Pogba (which still remain), the Bianconeri were convinced enough to accelerate negotiations for the soon-to-be former PSG man, as learned by Calciomercato.com.
For the Old Lady, the pros made the difference: quality, physicality and his international experience at the age of only 24. Furthermore, the competition for the midfielder died out, as Barcelona faded and other clubs failed to convince the player.
However, the deal will only happen on Paratici's terms. He has offered the player a contract worth close to €7m including bonuses, and great optimism is filtering from both parties. In fact, only the decisive 'yes' is missing.
For once, the Bianconeri are actually very close to Rabiot, after all the twists and turns in recent year. Now, however, he's officially moved on from PSG and a new chapter in his career awaits, though it remains to be seen where.
