Exclusive: Juventus decide 'payment method' for Cancelo deal
23 June at 14:10CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal the payment methods that Juventus will use to pay for the capture of Joao Cancelo.
The 23-year-old right-back was sent out on Inter Milan on loan by Valencia last season and while he failed to impress in the first few months of his stint at the San Siro, Cancelo became a fans' favorite in the second half of the season for the nerazzurri.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand the payment system that Juventus will use to sign Cancelo, as a deal for a 38 million euros plus two million bonuses was struck on Wednesday.
It is said that Juventus will pay the fee in installments, with the first one of 15 million euros to be paid immediately. The rest of the two installments will be paid across a span of the coming three years.
The final agreements will be reached and the deal will be announced by the end of the week, with Cancelo set to sign a four-year deal which will make him earn 3 million euros a season plus bonuses.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments