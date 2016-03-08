Exclusive: Juventus director Paratici in Amsterdam for Ajax starlet De Ligt

According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com journalist Fabrizio Romano; Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is currently in Amsterdam to watch Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt and potentially discuss a deal with the Dutch side.Today, Juventus announced that they had sold €175m worth of bonds on the international stock market; the Bianconeri stating, in an official release, that "the purpose of the issuance is to provide the Company with financial resources for its general corporate purposes, streamlining the structure and the maturity of the debt." Therefore, it would seem that the club are already looking to invest some of their newly acquired funds.Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with Juventus for a while now; as well as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. When Barcelona signed De Ligt's teammate and compatriot Frenkie De Jong, with the deal set to go through in the summer, it looked as though De Ligt could join him. However, Barcelona are reluctant to deal with De Ligt's controversial agent Mino Raiola and, therefore, it looks as though Juventus, who have a good relationship with Raiola, could be in pole.CalcioMercato understand that Paratici will be present in Amsterdam this evening, to watch De Ligt in the UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Real Madrid.

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)