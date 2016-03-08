Exclusive: Juventus earn breakthrough in deal for Barcelona target
17 February at 09:35Serie A giants Juventus have earned themselves a breakthrough in a possible deal for Ajax star and Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
De Ligt has become one of the best defenders in the world, let alone being one of the best youngsters in the world. And his impressive performances for Ajax and Dutch national team have attracted interest from many top clubs across Europe.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano believes that Fabio Paratici met the entourage of the Dutch defender during Ajax's game against Real Madrid and has held talks with Mino Raiola over a possible move for De Ligt.
The request put forward from the agent is that the player must be paid wages of 6 to 7 million euros a season and Juventus are willing to pay that much to the defender.
Juve believe Ajax will wait for better offers, particularly from Barcelona but they've informed the Amsterdam side that they will satisfy the demands of the players once Ajax agree on a fee for the player.
Paratici has been in constant touch for De Ligt and so have two Premier League clubs, but Juve is the only club to have held formal talks for the youngster.
Translated by (@Kaus_Pandey17)
