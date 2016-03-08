Kulusevski confirms their intentions. For this reason, they have started an exchange of talents with Barcelona, which can be completed in the next few days. According to our reporter Fabrizio Romano , it could lead to other more sensational deals.

Juventus are ready to give the young Matheus Pereira to Barcelona, born in 1998 and now on loan at Dijon in France. The player is endorsed by the Catalans, who will take the player straight away. In exchange, the defender Alejandro Marques has been booked for the Bianconeri.

Marques has been followed for Juventus for quite some time, and the swap is a good way to start the relations with after the attempt to swap Bernardeschi for Rakitic in the summer. The deal never took off, but from now on, who knows: the synergy has started.