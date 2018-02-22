Exclusive: Juventus’ Griezmann contact, Barcelona in advanced talks
13 May at 18:45Juventus have made an attempt to sign Antoine Griezmann, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Old Lady is aware that the player’s release clause is set to € 100 million and sounded out the player’s availability with Atletico Madrid.
Either Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala could leave Turin in the summer and in case one of them leaves Juve would have enough cash to afford the signing of Griezmann.
Barcelona, however, are in advanced talks to sign the French striker as contacts between Barça and the player’s entourage have already begun.
Barcelona president Jose Maria Bartomeu confirmed that a meeting between the two parties took place in October.
Representatives of Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they will do everything they can to make the Frenchman stay at the Wanda Metropolitano but the blaugrana have already planned to pay the player’s release clause and Griezmann would be open to move to the Nou Camp. Barcelona have already submitted a preliminary contract offer that includes a signing bonus.
