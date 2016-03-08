Exclusive: Juventus in constant contact with Mauro Icardi
19 June at 14:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus have been in constant contact with Mauro Icardi in recent weeks.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world over the last few seasons and has attracted attention from a host of clubs across Europe. Last season, the Argentine found the back of the net 29 times in the Serie A and was the highest goal-getter in the league, along with Ciro Immobile.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus have been in constant contact with the entourage of Mauro Icardi and interest in him from the bianconeri has never been more than this.
While Icardi is currently on holiday, but Juventus have still been in remote contact with the player and Wanda Nara.
Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta see Icardi as a top target, with Gonzalo Higuain on his way out this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments