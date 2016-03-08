Exclusive: Juventus in serious pursuit of Emerson; Chelsea prepare renewal

As revealed by Daniele Longo in his new video for Calciomercato.com , the Turin side are serious in their pursuit of Emerson Palmieri, who is a player that their sporting director Fabio Paratici appreciates a lot. In fact, contacts are already in progress for the player.

Juventus want to understand that feasibility of the operation, which wouldn't take place in January, as Chelsea have no intention of selling the Italian full-back so early. Instead, therefore, it's one of the operations that Paratici has added to his summer list.

Emerson's current contract with the Stamford Bridge side expires in 2022. However, they are preparing a renewal, ready to present an 'important offer' to the player. In other words, it might be hard for Juventus.

Juventus are constantly looking for good opportunities on the transfer market, wanting to make their squad stronger for each transfer session that passes. Ahead of January, the Bianconeri have several ideas in mind, also for the summer.