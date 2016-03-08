Exclusive: Juventus in talks to sign Manchester United's Matteo Darmian
20 January at 17:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juventus have opened talks over the last few hours to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.
The Italian has never been a first choice player at United ever since his arrival under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal. His exit has been more of a matter of when rather than if as Darmian was close to a move to Inter last summer.
We exclusively understand that Juventus have now made fresh contacts for Darmian over the last few hours and they are still ongoing. The bianconeri want to sign the player on an initial loan deal for 3 million euros till the end of the season, when they will look to sign them on a permanent basis for 8 million euros.
But the complications in the deal lie when it comes to Darmian signing a new one-year United deal before Juve sign him since the right-back's current deal at the end of the season.
Allegri has already confirmed that the bianconeri will sign a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola even if they are able to get him and that will make the 23-year-old's switch to Bologna. But to make that happen, Juve will have to recall Riccardo Orsolini from his ongoing loan spell at Bologna.
A deal is close and it can happen this month.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments