Exclusive: Juventus in talks to sign PSV youngster
07 March at 23:10Serie A giants Juventus are in talks to sign PSV Eindhoven youngster Joel Piroe, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Piroe is one of the brightest young players at the club and has already attracted the attention of many other clubs across Europe. Currently plying his trade with PSV Under 21's, Piroe has scored 10 times in 19 appearances in the league for his club.
Our transfers' expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Juventus have begun concrete talks to sign the young striker, whose contract at PSV runs out in the summer of this year.
The idea for the bianconeri is to sign him for free in the summer by handing him a 5-year contract and then send him on a loan elsewhere.
The competition for Piroe is strong and Juventus will have to fend off competition from Everton to sign the youngster. Inter too are after the player, but Juventus are the favorites in the chase currently as their approach has been concrete.
Go to comments