Exclusive: Juventus keen on Barça starlet but La Liga side would rather loan him out

16 August at 10:30
Juventus seem intent on trying to capture Barcelona starlet Juan Miranda. Miranda, born in 2000, is a left-back by trade and shares an agent with Brazilian full-back Danilo; who the Bianconeri signed in a player plus cash deal with Joao Cancelo heading to Manchester City.

Barcelona have both Jordi Alba and now Junior Firpo in the left-back role and it therefore appears unlikely that the young defender will get a chance to play this season. Juventus are interested and ready to offer 10 million euros to secure their man.

However, the issue comes with Barcelona's stance. The Catalan giants would rather send him out on loan, with the club receiving various proposals from clubs such as Marseille to borrow him on a temporary basis, where he would gain more experience and develop before returning to La Liga. 

Juventus may, therefore, have to increase their offer if they wish to tempt Barcelona into selling the young Spaniard.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.