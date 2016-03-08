Exclusive: Juventus keen on Barça starlet but La Liga side would rather loan him out
16 August at 10:30Juventus seem intent on trying to capture Barcelona starlet Juan Miranda. Miranda, born in 2000, is a left-back by trade and shares an agent with Brazilian full-back Danilo; who the Bianconeri signed in a player plus cash deal with Joao Cancelo heading to Manchester City.
Barcelona have both Jordi Alba and now Junior Firpo in the left-back role and it therefore appears unlikely that the young defender will get a chance to play this season. Juventus are interested and ready to offer 10 million euros to secure their man.
However, the issue comes with Barcelona's stance. The Catalan giants would rather send him out on loan, with the club receiving various proposals from clubs such as Marseille to borrow him on a temporary basis, where he would gain more experience and develop before returning to La Liga.
Juventus may, therefore, have to increase their offer if they wish to tempt Barcelona into selling the young Spaniard.
