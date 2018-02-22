Exclusive: Juventus line up summer swoop for PSV Eindhoven full-back
11 May at 18:40Calciomercato.com reporter Nicola Balice understands that Juventus have identified PSV Eindhoven right-back Santiago Arias as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah both set to leave Turin once their contracts expire at the end of the season, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are well aware of the need to strengthen in the full-back area.
Indeed, the Bianconeri are said to have made contact with the representatives of the Colombian internationalist today, with a deal already at an advanced stage. The 26-year-old was a key player as PSV clinched a 24th Eredivisie title, while he has been on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs for several years.
The fact that his contract expires in June 2019 means he will be available relatively cheaply once the transfer window opens, which is another reason why is so appealing to Marotta and Paratici.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
