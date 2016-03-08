Exclusive: Juventus look to do player plus cash deal to sign Valencia star
11 June at 09:10CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are struggling to meet Valencia's valuation for Joao Cancelo but could offer a player in exchange to bring the Portuguese to Turin.
The 24-year-old Cancelo was on loan at Inter Milan this past season, where he failed to establish himself in the first half of the season. In the second half of the season though, Cancelo impressed and became a regular at the club. He appeared 26 times in all competitions, scoring once and assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Valencia's demand of 35 million plus bonuses is too much for Juventus to pay but the Old Lady could use Marko Pjaca in a player plus cash deal.
While Wolverhampton Wanderers have already agreed to pay that fee, but Cancelo is not willing to join the newly promoted Premier League side as he is waiting on Juve to sign him.
Valencia are unwilling to lower their demands for the right-back and Jorge Mendes, who happens to Cancelo's agent, has excellent relations with Valencia and wants to make sure that the deal is done in their favor.
Juve too are desperate to sign him and offering Pjaca plus cash seems like a viable plan.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments