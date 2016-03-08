Exclusive: Juventus looking to rebuild the defence next summer, the details

A defensive department to e rewed. After the departure of Mehdi Benatia from Juventus, the defence has shown a clear lack of quality. Caceres paired with Rugani disappointed and not by chance Fabio Paratici is preparing a summer revolution to reinforce the department.



Caceres is a solution who, unless any sensational surprises occur, will be sold in the summer and will greet Turin. Meanwhile, Chiellini will turn 35, Leonardo Bonucci 31 and Andrea Barzagli will seriously evaluating the end of his career. No emergency for now but adjustments will be needed and Paratici has been working for the future for a few weeks.



The reinforcements will certainly be young and of perspective. The ideal identikit leads to Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. The problem is the price that continues to rise, thanks to the fierce competition from Barcelona and not only. The evaluation is over 50/55 million euros but Juve will certainly make an attempt and are in frequent contact with the player's agents.



Paratici would not like to stop here and would like another strong defender, one who is more experienced: Stefan Savic is among the favourites for the Bianconeri. The former Fiorentina man has been doing well for Atletico and relations with the agent of the player Ramadini are very good.



Savic would fly to Turin in a rush and is a concrete idea for the future. Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic is also a name greatly appreciated but not considered ready for the big leap in quality. However, Juve is convinced to sign two defenders next summer to rebuild their defensive department.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov