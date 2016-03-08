Exclusive: Juventus make attempt for Lyon starlet, the details

16 June at 09:30
Fabio Paratici's agenda this week has been intense, full of travelling and transfer market ideas. His mission in France saw the Juventus sporting director as the protagonist of a long meeting with Lyon. Before flying to England to discuss Pogba, Sarri and Cancelo, Paratici met with the French club to discuss Tanguy Ndombele, a player followed by the Bianconeri for some time. But the talented midfielder was not the only name discussed.

As learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, Paratici also inquired about Amine Gouiri, Lyon's striker born 2000, who is considered as one of the biggest talents in Europe.

The player has Algerian origins and is a central forward with a height of 1.80 cm. His contract in France expires in June 2022 and Juve is a special observer who probed the feasibility of a potential operation.

Paratici wanted to make it clear that there is a will to be in the front row for the player, if not immediately, then next summer when Lyon might consider his sale. It is not an operation on which there is a hurry but the Bianconeri have put themselves in the forefront knowing also about the interest from the Premier League.

Gouiri is a potential attacker for the future, the player appreciates Juventus' interest a lot but as of now, Lyon do not intend to talk about a sale. However, in the future, things might change.
Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov

