Exclusive: Juventus make contact for Atletico Madrid defender

CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Juventus have made contact with Atletico Madrid for the signing of defender Diego Godin.



The 32-year-old Godin has emerged as one of the most consistent defenders in the world and has become one of the most important players for Atletico over the last four seasons. This season too, he impressed for the club, appearing in 30 La Liga games.



CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that the Old Lady have made contact with the Los Rojiblancos in the hope of signing Godin, who they see as a defender who will be a cheap and effective replacement, if Medhi Benatia leaves the club.



Godin's current deal expires in the summer of 2019 and with Benatia having announced that he will keep his options about an exit open, Juve feel that Godin will be the right man to replace the former Bayern Munich man.



The bianconeri feel that Godin will be a very feasible purchase, not just because of the fee but because the experience of the Uruguayan will also come in handy.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)