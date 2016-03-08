Exclusive: Juventus met with Benfica and Mendes for Joao Felix
20 September at 11:45Joao Felix has emerged as one of the brightest stars on the world scene in the past year. After shining with Benfica last season, the teenage forward has quickly made himself known as a talent not too far away from PSG's Kylian Mbappe.
Therefore, it was no surprise that the forward was being courted by Europe's biggest clubs in the summer, with clubs such as Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City all interested in signing the Portuguese forward.
In February, Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira and super agent Jorge Mendes came to Europe with the motive to discuss a deal with the top clubs around the continent. The priority, however, was a meeting with Juventus. The duo first travelled to Italy where they met with Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici. However, Juventus decided that after spending over 100 million on Cristiano Ronaldo just a little while prior, the next major investment needed to be in defence and Juventus stayed true to this, signing Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the summer.
