Exclusive: Juventus monitoring Napoli star; the latest
24 January at 13:00Maybe it is the right time. Not a happy ending but still an ending for which Juventus has been working for months. There is still a distance between Borussia Dortmund and Juventus but, according to our information, the feeling is that Emre Can could leave Turin and return to the Bundesliga.
After the sale, Juventus will try to fill the void of the German midfielder, perhaps accelerating also on other outgoing fronts, constantly at the centre of rumours, despite the denials from the club.
A situation to be observed is that of Allan. The Brazilian midfielder's relationship with Napoli is on the brink of collapse and the player could leave the San Paolo already this month. And one of the solutions could be his reunion with Maurizio Sarri at the Allianz Stadium.
The salary would also not be a problem for the Bianconeri but it would be necessary to find an agreement with the Partenopei. Meanwhile, for the future, Sandro Tonali remains the main objective and Brescia have set an asking price of 50 million euros.
The Bianconeri are also waiting for further signals from Manchester United regarding Paul Pogba. The future could be between him and Tonali, while the present could be Allan.
