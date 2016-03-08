Exclusive: Juventus, new offer from Dortmund for Chelsea target
23 July at 18:35According to what has been gathered by CalcioMercato.com journalist Fabrizio Romano in the past few hours, Mattia Caldara’s agent has met with Juventus bosses in Milan to discuss a potential move.
Borussia Dortmund have offered a bid of around €35 million, and have stated that if Juventus reject the bid, they will keep trying. At this moment, Chelsea have made no offer yet, with their priority still Caldara’s teammate Daniele Rugani.
Juventus are thought to want no less than €40 million for Caldara, with a more suitable figure thought to be €45 million. The 24-year-old signed for Juventus in January 2017, for a figure of €15 million, with another €10 million in potential bonuses, whilst also remaining on loan at Atalanta until June 2018, when he returned to the Old Lady.
At the start of June, Mattia Caldara made his first team debut for the Italian national team, in a 3-1 loss to France.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
