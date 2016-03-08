Exclusive: Juventus not giving up on De Ligt, Paratici and Nedved in talks with Raiola

If 2018 was the year of Jorge Mendes, 2019 could be the year of Mino Raiola at Juventus. The main market goal and dream is Paul Pogba but in the last few days, more or less under the track, the Bianconeri have made and are making another attempt for Matthijs de Ligt.



An international auction has been unleashed around the Ajax captain, from Barcelona to Manchester United and finally to Paris Saint-Germain, who seem to be in pole position for the Dutchman as things stand. However, the pair Fabio Paratici-Pavel Nedved are not giving up.



Juventus want to take advantage of the many changes in the race for the centre-back and want to make a decisive move to secure the player's services. It is difficult, very difficult but not impossible.



Mino Raiola's opinion has not changed: De Ligt needs the right club, the right team, not just the best salary. At the age of twenty, the growth of the player is just at the beginning, despite the player already considered one of the best defenders in circulation. But just as fast as the move to the top can prove to be the descent in the case the Dutchman was to find himself in a wrong context.



And for Raiola, Juventus remains the best possible hypothesis for a young but ready player. This is also what Paratici and Nedved are using as arguments in negotiations. The main objective in talks Raiola is Paul Pogba but until De Ligt signs with another team, Juve will play their game.

Nicola Balice. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov