Exclusive: Juventus offered AC Milan target Jack Wilshere
25 June at 15:25CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus have been offered English midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Wilshere recently announced his desire to leave the Emirates based side with his contract at the club set to run out at the end of the month. The midfielder joined Arsenal way back in 2011 as a youth player and climbed through the ranks to become one of the best youngsters in England. Injury problems though, brought about his downfall.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Wilshere has been offered to Juventus, who don't see him as a priority this summer.
While Wilshere will be available on a free transfer, Juventus do not want the player not just because they see other midfielders as priorities, but because the demands of the player's agents are too much.
Wilshere demands a wage of 6 million euros a season and the Old Lady feel it is too much for a player who hasn't guaranteed consistency.
Especially since this comes after Juventus spent 16 million euros for commissions in the Emre Can transfer, the bianconeri are very unlikely to move for the player. AC Milan have also drawn links with the player in the past.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments