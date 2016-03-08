Exclusive: Juventus offered Bayern Munich defender Boateng

31 May at 13:00

Juventus’ hunt for a central defender continues. There are many names in the frame at the moment, Demiral’s transfer is seen as a separate operation to their hunt for a primary defensive target and has been sealed for months. It seems clear that there will be further investments in defence. 

 

Fabio Paratici is active on several fronts: de Ligt's desire is still not clear, Barça's Umtiti does not excite Juventus and the now the name of Jerome Boateng, a German defender considered surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich enters the fold. "There must be a new arrangement", confirmed Hoeness regarding Boateng: he is now at the door waiting to find out what his destination will be.

 

 

Boateng turns 31 in September and is not a name that Juventus are particularly keen on. He was offered to Paratici in April after Juve’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax, the German is a target considered not to be a top priority, because Juve have set their sights on a defender of a higher pedigree than the World Cup winner, but he is an option if other targets fall through. Boateng himself is thought to be extremely keen on a move to Juventus, but the club remain unconvinced. Should other opportunities close, nothing should be excluded. But today Jerome is not at the top of Juventus choices.

