Exclusive: Juventus offered Tottenham star

Tottenham star Mousa Dembélé has offered his services to Juventus, Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal. The Belgian star will see his contract expire in 2019 and the Old Lady is not the only club in Italy that could be interested in signing the experienced centre midfielder.



Inter and Napoli, in fact, had also tried to sign the Belgian in the summer transfer window but Tottenham wanted at least € 30 million to sell their star.



Now, Dembélé doesn’t rule out extending a contract with the Premier League giants but he is still going to listen to other offers that he will receive in the coming months.



Interest of Chinese clubs is also real and at the moment Juventus and other Serie A clubs are unsure about paying the player’s salary that would be over € 6 million, not to mention that the player’s entourage also requires commissions in the region of € 4 million.

