Exclusive: Juventus open talks to sign Aleksandr Golovin
19 June at 09:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus have opened negotiations to sign Russian star Aleksandr Golovin.
The 22-year-old CSKA Moscow man proved his worth in the World Cup opener recently as he grabbed two assists and scored a gem of a free-kick to play a decisive role in handing Saudi Arabia a 5-0 defeat. This past season, Golovin had appeared in 27 Russian league games, scoring five times and assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus have opened talks to sign the CSKA Moscow midfielder, with Golovin intent on joining the bianconeri this summer.
While an agreement for Golovin hasn't been reached yet, CSKA are demanding a fee of 25 million euros for their prized asset, with Juve having offered 17 million euros plus bonuses, as things stand.
It is said that adding the option of a future resale fee clause in the deal could seal the signing for the Old Lady, with the club already having seeked the player's agreement.
Negotiations are expected to escalate quickly and while other clubs could join the race, Golovin is close to a Juventus move already.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
