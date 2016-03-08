Exclusive: Juventus open to selling Pjanic
23 August at 19:35Serie A giants Juventus are open to letting Miralem Pjanic leave this summer as the club fails to bring in enough capital profits.
The bianconeri have been trying to get some funds through sales this summer after the arrivals of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt but have failed. A meeting with Barcelona this past weekend also ended in failure.
Calciomercato understand that Juve would now consider offers for any of their players apart from Cristiano Ronaldo. And because of that, they will even consider offers for Miralem Pjanic.
Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain had tried to sign the Bosnian and on Wednesday, Pjanic's agent Fali Ramadani spoke to the club's exceutives about what their plans are about the summer window.
Juve will need a very high offer to allow Pjanic to leave and the midfielder will be open to leaving only for a selected number of clubs. PSG is one of these clubs. The last few days of the window could well be a surprise. Not just when it comes to Pjanic, but also about Paulo Dybala and Emre Can.
