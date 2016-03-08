Exclusive: Juventus' plan to sign Man Utd target
01 June at 18:50It seems that Lazio's midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, is heading towards the exit this summer, amid interest from several big clubs.
In fact, the player has told Lazio, through his entourage, to consider Juventus as a first choice, with Manchester United lurking in the background, as revealed by Calciomercato.com. The Bianconeri would immediately treat him as a superstar with a contract worth more than the one Emre Can is about to sign (worth €6m).
Milinkovic-Savic would cost the Turin side €100m, if not more, which they would have to gather through the transfer market. Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder.
Furthermore, Lazio are working on signings Juventus' Daniele Rugani. after their CB Stefan de Vrij left for Inter. The Bianconeri have slapped a €40m price tag on the defender, although a departure remains unlikely for the youngster. However, it could be a key to unlocking a potential deal for Milinkovic-Savic.
READ MORE: Vidal hands Chelsea transfer blow as he confirms possible Bayern exit
READ MORE: Vidal hands Chelsea transfer blow as he confirms possible Bayern exit
Go to comments