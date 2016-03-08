Exclusive: Juventus Portuguese ‘blitz’ puts Barcelona and Man Utd on alert
15 October at 10:45Juventus sent scouts to watch Benfica-Porto last week. While Inter were monitoring Hector Herrera and Eder Militao, the Old Lady monitored Alejandr Grimaldo.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims the Manchester United and Barcelona target is a long time target of Fabio Paratici who is monitoring the Spanish left-back who could be a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, in case the Brazilian decides to leave the Allianz Stadium next season. The contract of the Brazilian defender expires in 2020.
Grimaldo’s price-tag is in the region of € 35 million and Fabrizio Romano can confirm that several top European clubs are also interested in welcoming his services. The player is contracted with Benfica until 2021 and his agent is Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese is on very good terms with Juve after the Cancelo and Ronaldo deals last summer.
Reports in Italy last week claimed that both Real Madrid and Barcelona although both La Liga giants could struggle to wrap up a deal in the upcoming January transfer window.
