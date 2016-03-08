Exclusive: Juventus ready to make two more substantial capital gains, the details

After securing the Serie A title Juventus are also focused on next season and not looking just to reinforce the team but also to sell some players either deemed not good enough or those who can generate a large capital gain, like the young players currently on loan elsewhere.



Favilli, Mandragora or Audero helped the Bianconeri's balance a year ago and this year the management of the club is counting on being able to secure two more transfers of young players who showed off during the ongoing season.



Rogerio will return from Sassuolo after a loan spell at the club and Juve plan to sell him outright next summer. The Brazilian has had his highs and lows but he is still only 21-years-old and the Bianconeri are looking to receive 10-12 million euros for him. Wolverhampton wanted him last January and he has market also abroad and can bring a substantial capital gain.



The other player who can bring a capital gain to the club is Riccardo Orsolini. Bologna have a 14 million euros buy-out option in their deal with Juventus and the player has been performing at high levels, especially in the second part of the season. These are the first two names of a list yet to be completed, as Paratici counts on young players to have an effect on the club's balance.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov