The Serbian midfielder has shined this season with Lazio, scoring fourteen goals and making six assists for the Biancocelesti, enough to link him to Manchester United, and an €100 million transfer fee.

The 23-year-old will be very hard to sign, we can reveal, but Juventus have been chasing him for a long time. He should cost more than €80m, as he is seen as a player who will become a prime world star one day.

We can reveal that the talented midfielder will warrant an excellent departure, with the names of Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic being mentioned in recent days.

But what if that man was Gonzalo Higuain? Our sources tell us that Juventus would consider letting him go in order to raise the necessary money, and replace him with someone like Alvaro Morata.

This summer is set to be an interesting one, that’s for sure…

@NicolaBalice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte