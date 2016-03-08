Exclusive: Juventus ready to sell as Chinese club makes Cuadrado offer

06 July at 15:55
Serie A giants Juventus are willing to sell Juan Cuadrado as Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua have made an offer to sign the Colombian winger.

The former Chelsea and Fiorentina man has been linked with a Juve exit this summer after what was a season full of ups and downs for him under Massimiliano Allegri. Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for him.

We understand that Cuadrado has received an offer from Shanghai Shenhua and Juve are happy to consider it and accept it. The player isn't sure and he is still deciding about it.

Shenhua will offer the player a wage of 10 million euros a season and they will offer Juve a fee of 15 to 20 million euros and the bianconeri would not be against his sale.

A recent meeting involving the club and his agent had decided that Cuadrado will sign a new one-year deal with the Old Lady and both parties were happy to extend the player's stay. But this offer has tempted Juve into parting ways with the winger.
