Exclusive: Juventus refuse Chelsea offer for young defender

Serie A tranfers continue to steal the headlines this summer. Ronaldo to Juventus was the biggest splash of this transfer window, but Leonardo Bonucci’s shock return to the Bianconeri and Higuain plus Caldara to Milan has most recently been the hottest topic.



Chelsea were initially linked to Higuain but the striker insists that only Maurizio Sarri wanted him in London. The Blues have been continually linked to a defender, however, namely Juventus youngster Daniele Rugani.



According to the latest report, Rugani seems destined to remain at Juventus. As Tuttosport writes, in fact, the central defender has said ‘no’ to the super offer of Chelsea in favor of remaining with Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri.



This makes sense as Juve will not want to lose yet another young Italian defender as Mattia Caldara was a key component in the deal to get Bonucci back in Turin.

