Exclusive: Juventus 'regret' sending away Pellegrini; the plan
30 September at 09:45Juventus are currently experiencing a crisis on the full-back front. De Sciglioa and Danilo are both injured, while Alex Sandro was forced to return to Brazil due to personals reasons, although he is now back. As a result of this, Sarri has been forced to invent new solutions.
As one can understand, there is regret for sending Luca Pellegrini to Cagliari on loan, as the youngster would have been a perfect alternative for the left flank as our reporter Fabrizio Romano highlights. Sarri decided to send him away this summer, thus guaranteeing the Italian more playing time to develop.
However, the Bianconeri are convinced that Pellegrini would have been able to fit in the team right away, as he has a lot of Serie A experience despite his age. In other words, he would have been very useful for Juventus today.
The player's agent, Mino Raiola, has already received guarantees from the Juve management about Pellegrini's future spell with the club, which could be very long if things work out as expected.
