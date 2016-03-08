Exclusive: Juventus remain vigilant on Haaland - the €5m regret
10 April at 11:00Erling Haaland deserves extraordinary adjectives, having taken the world of football by storm at a very young age. Just like he did at RB Salzburg, he's banging in goals for Borussia Dortmund. As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, it's no coincidence that Juventus wanted him in January.
The Norweigan striker opted for a move to Bundesliga and Dortmund instead before going to a top club, as he wanted to make sure of his qualities in a better league first. This was his absolute priority from the start, as we have all seen big talents get wasted by top clubs before.
Although Juventus regret not being able to close him in January, the even bigger regret dates back to the summer of 2018 when Fabio Paratici wanted to close him for €5m from Molde. The reply? No thanks, Erling preferred Salzburg where he immediately could be the star.
That said, the Bianconeri's relationship with Mino Raiola is very good and they will be able to know everything about Haaland when needed. Not next June, but in a year or two, it will be time to try again.
