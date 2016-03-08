According to Calciomercato.com's sources , a meeting between Juventus and Cagliari has just ended, with several players being the topic.

In fact, the two sides met in a well-known hotel in Milan to discuss the upcoming transfer market. Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici mainly discussed the North Korean Han with Cagliari's sporting director Marcello Carli, while the latter was eager to discuss 22-year-old striker Alberto Cerri.

Cerri has had an excellent season with Perugia and Parma as well as Frankfurt are also interested in his services. As for Han, the 19-year-old wonderkid is also being chased by Liverpool and Tottenham, after a splendid season in Serie A, but mainly in Serie B where he spent the first half of the season on loan at Perugia.

The Sardinians also inquired about Juventu's goalkeeper, Emil Audero, who could be the man to replace Cragno in goal ahead of next season.