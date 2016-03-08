Exclusive: Juventus seal the deal for Man Utd target
20 June at 17:45CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus are set to sign Joao Cancelo from Valencia.
The 23-year-old Portuguese full-back Cancelo was sent out on loan by Valencia to Inter last season. And while he did disappoint in the first half of the campaign, Cancelo became a key player of the side in the second half of the season and became a fans favorite at the club.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Cancelo is very close to a bianconeri switch and a meeting was held in Milan involving Fabio Paratici, a Valencia official and a representative from Cancelo's agency- Gestifute.
The meeting allowed the parties to strike a deal for Cancelo as Juventus have agreed to pay 38 million euros for the player, who really wants to move to Turin this summer.
Juventus will sign Cancelo on a one-year loan deal worth € 8 million. The Old Lady can make the player's move permanent next season for € 30 million.
Cancelo will earn 3 million euros a season at Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
