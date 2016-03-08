Exclusive: Juventus see long-term future for Pellegrini
18 September at 18:10Serie A giants Juventus see Luca Pellegrini as an important of their future and he won't be part of the capital gains sales anytime soon.
Pellegrini took part in the Under-20s FIFA World Cup with Italy and impressed for them. He was on loan at Cagliari last year for six months and did well, before being signed by Juventus from Roma. He has again been loaned out to Cagliari.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Juve are very much keen on keeping Pellegrini at the Turin based side in the long term.
The bianconeri haven't forgotten about the talents that they have and those that they have loaned out. One of them is Pellegrini, for whom Juve have assigned a specific scout to track his progress.
Fabio Paratici has studied a special plan for him and they see the Italian as a key part of their left-wing in the years to come. He will not be sacrificed in Juve's need for capital gains.
Go to comments