CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing another Real Madrid superstar in Marcelo in an attempt to replace Alex Sandro.The Brazilian dropped a hint about a possible Juventus switch when he followed Juventus on Instagram and liked the club's official announcement of his former Real Madrid teammate and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.CalcioMercato understand that Juventus received an offer of 40 million euros from Paris Saint-Germain recently and the Old Lady see Marcelo as a replacement for his compatriot.Ronaldo's signing has improved Juventus' relations with Jorge Mendes, who represented Marcelo as well not long ago and both of them are good friends.Bringing Marcelo to Turin will not be an easy deal, much like what was the case with Ronaldo, but good relations with the opposite party could help Juve and the left-back is their first-choice if Alex Sandro leaves.Alex Sandro has drawn links with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)