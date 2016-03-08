Exclusive: Juventus seeking total agreement with De Ligt but PSG ready to respond

The key moment was Friday night, three days ago. After midnight, Matthijs de Ligt let his entourage know that he was ready to accept Juventus, after three weeks of intense negotiations first with Barcelona and then Paris Saint-Germain.



Juventus will have no problem to agree on a fee with Ajax: 70/75 million euros, from this point of view there is total trust. But the team to sign De Ligt will be the one which satisfies the demands of the player and above all Mino Raiola.



In the last couple of hours, there have been contacts between Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici and the powerful agent. The salary request is 12 million euros per year and bonuses that could make the salary reach up to 15 million. A release clause needs to be established and the commissions in the deal will likely be very high.



Juve still do not have a total agreement on all aspects and they know they have to hurry because yesterday evening Leonardo called Raiola to try and renew negotiations for the Dutchman.



The French champions were close to closing a deal when Antero Henrique was at the helm but after Leonardo's arrival, everything seemed to have stopped. But now PSG are ready to return to the race, which is why Juventus need to hurry up and take advantage of the current state of affairs.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov