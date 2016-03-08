Exclusive: Juventus set to beat Bayern Munich to wonderkid signing
13 July at 19:15According to what has been learned from CalcioMercato, Juventus are set to challenge, and beat, Bayern Munich to the signing of Spezia’s Italian wonderkid Gabriele Corbo.
Corbo, born in 2000, is a product of Mino Raiola and, given the good relations between the agent and Juventus, the Old Lady are set to beat Bayern Munich to what would be an exciting coup looking forward to the future.
In the past few hours, Juventus representatives have met Guido Angelozzi, the sporting director of Spezia, in Milan to discuss a deal. Spezia only renewed the player’s contract in recent months, yet Juventus are looking to strengthen their homegrown contingent of youth stars, with Corbo set to be an important signing.
Bayern Munich looked very close, yet the Old Lady are now in pole; with everything set in motion to bring Gabriele Corbo to Turin.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments