Exclusive: Juventus set to sell youngster this summer
18 July at 10:45Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus are set to sell youngser Moise Kean this summer.
The 18-year-old striker was loaned out to Verona last season. He appeared 20 times for the club and scored four times only.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Juventus are looking to sell Kean on a permanent basis this summer and the club are looking to take advantage of Mino Raiola being his agent.
Monaco have been linked with Kean, but they have asked for a loan but Juve are looking to sell him permanently and could make about 10 million euros from a possible sale.
Juventus are not happy with the way Kean has developed and with Leganes interested, the Old Lady could ask Raiola to look to sell the player to the Netherlands, where the agent has very excellent contacts.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments