Exclusive: Juventus still monitoring Turkish defender, despite Sassuolo move
11 March at 15:45Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral, who joined the neroverdi from Sporting Lisbon on an initial loan deal in January.
The bianconeri were heavily linked with a move for the defender in January and they were in the race for him with Sassuolo. But Roberto De Zerbi's men acted quickly and signed him on an initial loan with an obligation to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano believes that Juventus are still monitoring the 21-year-old and might make a move when he permanently signs for Sassuolo in the summer.
They have been attentive to Demiral's performances ever since he broke through at Sporting and they are keeping an eye on him even now, as he continues to impress at Sassuolo.
Juventus are convinced that he could still be their player soon, if not very soon.
Go to comments