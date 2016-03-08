Exclusive: Juventus submit offer to sign Liverpool target in January
16 November at 17:15Serie A giants Juventus have an offer to sign Toulouse youngster and Liverpool target Jean-Clair Todibo.
The 18-year-old Todibo is yet to sign a professional contract with Toulouse, but has already appeared ten times for the French side in the Ligue 1. Not just that, but he has scored once and has assisted once too.
Calciomercato's Nicola Balica exclusively states that Juventus have made a move to sign Todibo, who is centre-back by trade but can also play as a defensive midfielder.
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the youngster, who is yet to agree terms over a professional contract and has been linked with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig as well.
Inter, Roma and Napoli are also after the defender, but Todibo is currently taking his time to consider the offer Juventus have presented. The bianconeri are hoping that he becomes their first signing of 2019 in January.
Juventus can sign the player by paying the training parameters that FIFA have imposed and it will not be a problem for the Old Lady.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments