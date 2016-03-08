Exclusive: Juventus, the truth about a possible swap deal with Barca for Rakitic

The idea that the Juventus market is closed seems likely but still cannot be confirmed for sure. Because Fabio Paratici is not new to sudden surprises and they cannot be excluded from the last two weeks of the January transfer market session.



In fact, the Juventus director has been in contact with Barcelona in the last couple of days. Relations between the clubs are very good and the idea of a swap deal probed at the end of the summer market between Federico Bernardeschi and Ivan Rakitic has become a hot topic once again on the Barcelona-Turin axis.



From Juventus, however, denial filters, which can be translated into a natural pessimism because the operation is complicated also given the different valuations of the players. From the Catalan side, meanwhile, there are confirmations of a table open with Juve for a potential exchange deal, not only between youngsters but also with Rakitic and Bernardescehi.



To date, there is a distance and there is no agreement on the figures and evaluations. This is why Juve is cold. But the Rakitic-Bernardeschi idea has not yet completely disappeared and there could be developments in the next two weeks.

Fabrizio Romano