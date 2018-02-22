Exclusive: Juventus to fight for Cristante signature in case of midfield departure

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus that will look to sign Bryan Cristante if one of their midfielders leaves this summer.



Cristante has become a wanted commodity at a host of clubs across Europe this summer, thanks to his performances for Atalanta. He appeared 37 times in the Serie A this season, scoring nine times, assisting twice.



CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively understand that Juve will make a move for Cristante if one of Sami Khedira, Stefano Sturaro or Claudio Marchisio leaves the club.



While Emre Can is joining by the end of this week, Cristante will be a priority in case of a departure and the player is really liked by Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta.



Atalanta rate the former Milan man at 30 million euros and Roma too are eyeing a move for the Italian. Juventus will be in the race for Cristante as even Allegri approves of a move for the midfielder.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)