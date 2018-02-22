Exclusive: Juventus to fight for Cristante signature in case of midfield departure
29 May at 09:15CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus that will look to sign Bryan Cristante if one of their midfielders leaves this summer.
Cristante has become a wanted commodity at a host of clubs across Europe this summer, thanks to his performances for Atalanta. He appeared 37 times in the Serie A this season, scoring nine times, assisting twice.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively understand that Juve will make a move for Cristante if one of Sami Khedira, Stefano Sturaro or Claudio Marchisio leaves the club.
While Emre Can is joining by the end of this week, Cristante will be a priority in case of a departure and the player is really liked by Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta.
Atalanta rate the former Milan man at 30 million euros and Roma too are eyeing a move for the Italian. Juventus will be in the race for Cristante as even Allegri approves of a move for the midfielder.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
