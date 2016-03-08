Exclusive: Juventus tracking Atletico defender for next summer

The search for at least one central defender will be among the priorities for Juventus next summer. After the investment for the return of Bonucci and the departure of Caldara, sporting director Fabio Paratici has started monitoring several potential reinforcements.



Among these Juventus have identified Stefan Savic from Atletico Madrid. The Bianconeri have been following the Montenegrian defender with interest for some time and could make a move next summer.



During the last summer, Savic was put in the sights by Juve almost with more interest than his partner Godin, a situation much more delicate, because the Uruguayan did not want to leave Madrid.



Savic, instead, would have thought about it. Juventus took a step back because they chose to buy back Bonucci and above all, they did not want to enter an auction with Chelsea for the player.



But Atletico resisted, even though the speech could reopen in June, due to Savic's contract expiring in 2020 and a renewal not being in sight.



Juventus has his name on their list, but Paratici will have to decide what profile will be the ideal to purchase. Either a promising young defender or a reliable centre-back like the former Fiorentina man. And it should be an opportunity to be considered, with the player's entourage already in contact with different clubs.

By Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov