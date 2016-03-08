Exclusive: Juventus want Lyon striker Dembele
24 August at 11:30Juventus are already planning for the future. After bolstering their squad with some young defenders in the form of Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral, Cristian Romero and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, the Bianconeri are now considering who will be the heir to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic in attack.
One of the names that has particularly caught the attention of Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is that of French striker Moussa Dembele, who currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. Dembele joined Lyon from Scottish side Celtic last summer and has set the French league alight upon his return to his native country; catching the eye of some top clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United.
Juventus sent scouts to watch Dembele last weekend and with things looking more and more unlikely that the Bianconeri will be signing Mauro Icardi from Inter, the track for the Frenchman has seemed to accelerate. However, Juve would have to cough up a large sum if they wish to sign Dembele from Lyon, perhaps paying double or even triple the 22 million euros paid for the player just last year.
