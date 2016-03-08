Exclusive: Juventus want 'Pogback', Real Madrid set to get move in motion

10 April at 09:45
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juventus are refusing to go away for Paul Pogba, with Real Madrid genuinely eyeing a move for the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba has again been linked with a move away from Manchester United recently, openly talking about his desire to possibly play for Real Madrid in the future. He has previously also been linked with a move back to Juventus.

Our transfers expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Juve tried thrice to make a move happen last summer in August, but United resisted all three attempts to let the Frenchman.

Ole Solskjaer is keen on keeping him and form a team around Pogba, but convincing Pogba to stay at United will be easier said than done. Juventus are still eyeing a possible move and are still very interested.

But also in the race are Real Madrid. Florentino Perez's right-hand man Jose Angel Sanchez is insisting on a move in the summer, with Zinedine Zidane also keen on signing him.

The Los Blancos are setting things in motion to make the move a reality. United hope they can resist the attempts.

