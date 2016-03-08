Exclusive: Juventus want to hand new contract to Matuidi
14 September at 11:35Serie A giants Juventus are now keen on handing Blaise Matuidi a new contract soon.
The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away from the bianconeri this summer. Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Manchester United were some names that came up. The signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey meant that him and Sami Khedira were to be pushed down the pecking order.
But we understand that everyone at the club has been left impressed by Matuidi's performances in the first two seasons. So much so that Juve are now looking to extend the midfielder's stay at the club.
With Rabiot still behind from the physical point of view, Ramsey always struggling with the ailments that characterized his career, Matuidi is again expected to be a starter for Juve in the next 2-3 games.
Also, since Emre Can has been excluded from the club's Champions League side, Matuidi is expected to play more often. For Maurizio Sarri, Matuidi is a key player.
Juve don't want to lose him for free next summer and will soon start talks with Mino Raiola to hand Matuidi a new deal. It could happen in the next few weeks.
