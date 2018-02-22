Amid rumours linking Douglas Costa with a move this summer, Juventus are making their intentions clear, as they want to keep the Brazilian

The Bianconeri will redeem the winger from Bayern Munich to keep him for next season. In other words, Costa is considered unsellable by the club, although at Juve it seems no one can be considered this, as their transfer strategy is very lenient towards the player's will

With that said, there is concrete interest from the Premier League, more specifically Manchester City. Their manager, Pep Guardiola, has reportedly set his sights on the player ahead of next season. In fact, the English side would be ready to offer Juve around €80m for the winger, while handing a wealthy contract proposal to Douglas Costa.